Turkish foreign minister will visit Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The minister of foreign affairs of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected to visit Azerbaijan.

Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral told Report that the minister plans to take part in the 7th Ministerial meeting of the 'Heart of Asia'-Istanbul Process in Baku, on December 1.

The main topic of the ministerial conference will be “Security and economic relations in the region of Heart of Asia.

Azerbaijan and Afghanistan are the current co-chairs of this process. Other high ranking officials from participating countries including Afghan president Mohammad Ashraf Ghani will attend the ministerial conference.