Turkish Foreign Minister will address PACE autumn session

Baku. 9 September. REPORT.AZ/ Autumn session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will be held in Strasbourg on 10-14 October.

Report informs referring to the PACE press serrvice, President of Poland Andrzej Duda and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoglu will address the parliamentarians.

According to the preliminary program, the deputies will discuss results of monitoring of the parliamentary elections in Belarus (September 11) and Jordan (September 20), situation in Ukraine and number of other necessary issues.