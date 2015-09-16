 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Foreign Minister: Turkey takes all measures to combate terrorism and ensure safety of energy projects

    Turkey and Azerbaijan share same views and positions on the issue of combating terrorism

    Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Turkey takes all measures to ensure the safety of pipelines on its territory."

    Report informs, it Turkish Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioglu said today at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

    According to him, Turkey and Azerbaijan share the same views and positions on issue of combating terrorism.

    "Terrorism is a global problem. Turkey takes all necessary measures to combat terrorism, including the issue of security of energy projects. Any threat to the pipelines means threat against the whole of Turkey", said F.Sinirlioglu.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi