Turkish FM: 'We stand by Azerbaijan in all circumstances'

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ 'Our support is quite clear and unambiguous. We stand by Azerbaijan in all circumstances and in terms of its territorial integrity'.

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said today.

He said that Karabakh problem occurred as a result of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands and this problem must be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as mentioned in the decisions of the UN Security Council and other international organizations.

M.Çavuşoğlu stated that no one should pay attention to Armenia's non-constructive approach: 'Turkey's stand on the issue is quite clear and unambiguous. I repeat once again that Turkey and Azerbaijan stands for peaceful settlement of the conflict. As today, Turkey will further support fraternal Azerbaijan'.