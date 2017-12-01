Turkish FM: We believe, measures on restoring trust in Afghanistan not sufficient

© Report

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Effective regional cooperation is an important condition for ensuring security in Afghanistan.”

Report informs, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, said speaking at the opening ceremony of the 7th Ministerial Conference "Security and Economic Connectivity towards a Strengthened Heart of Asia Region" within the framework of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process in Baku.

He said that Istanbul process has deep roots, long history but unfortunately it is too early to speak about political advances in the settlement of crisis in Afghanistan.

"We believe that that measures on restoring trust in Afghanistan is not sufficient. We need to act based on common interests because terrorism, drugs and extremism is threat for all of us. It requires from us great efforts. All the countries of the region must participate in a sustained dialogue,” said Çavuşoğlu.