Turkish FM: The UN Security Council should be more representative

Baku. 5 April. REPORT.AZ/ The objectives of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) are justice and stability. Turkey has the same goal and is moving in this direction, so it is necessary to unite.

Report informs, Turkish foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said speaking at today's Ministerial Conference of the Non-aligned Movement in Baku.

He noted that the UN Security Council does not meet the interests of our societies and should be more representative, and include more countries.

Çavuşoğlu pointed out that today's world politics is full of double standards.

"Our societies and our countries face very big challenges, such as, for example, the FETÖ terrorist organization, which tried to carry out a coup in Turkey, but thanks to the brave Turkish people it did not happen. Many of countries are against terrorism. The struggle is conducted not only physically, but also ideologically with the participation of all countries of the region. There are no good terrorists. We are ready to cooperate with the members of the Movement to make the world better for all of us," Çavuşoğlu added.