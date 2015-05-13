Turkish FM: Nothing can justify Russia's actions against the neighbors

Baku. 13 May. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine should not make a choice between Russia and the European Union, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Report informs citing Russian Gazeta.ru.

"In spite of the fall of the Berlin wall, the "wall" still existing in minds. Neither Russia nor the EU do not have to force Ukraine to choose between them", said Cavusoglu to the newspaper The Straits Times in Antalya on the eve of the summit of NATO member countries.

"Nothing can justify Russia's actions towards the neighbors", said the Turkish Minister.

Turkish diplomat put series of events of 2008 in Ukraine, Crimea and in Georgia in a row.

M.Cavusoglu said that, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine can only be resolved through political dialogue.