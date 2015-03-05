Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan appealed to citizens in regard with upcoming elections

Baku. 5 March. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish embassy in Azerbaijan has appealed to the citizens of Turkey in connection with the parliamentary elections on June 7. Report informs referring to the press service of the Embassy, on March 17 the names of citizens living abroad will be published on the website of the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey who are entitled to vote.

Those citizens who can't find their names should contact the Consular Section to enter their name in the list up to 17 hours (Turkish time) on March 27, the information reads.

Also, citizens can appeal on this issue to the Consulate General of Turkey in Ganja and Nakhchivan.

As reported by the Consulate General of Turkey in Nakhchivan, the vote in the embassy held the vote in the embassy will be held on May 31 from 10 am to 19 pm local time.