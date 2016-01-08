 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish Embassy: Changes in visa regime with Azerbaijan not expected at the moment

    Azerbaijani citizens arriving in Turkey as tourists, can stay in the country without a visa for 30 days

    Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ "At the moment, changes in the visa regime with Azerbaijan is not expected."

    Report informs, a statement released by the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan says.

    The statement declares that, information reportedly about the applying of visa regime between Turkey and Azerbaijan doesn't correspond to reality: "Our countries are now don't consider to change the visa regime. Azerbaijani citizens arriving in Turkey as tourists, can stay in the country without a visa for 30 days."

    Notably, a day before the Turkish media reported that Turkey introduces visa regime with 89 countries, including Azerbaijan from June 1, 2016.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi