Turkish Embassy: Changes in visa regime with Azerbaijan not expected at the moment

Baku. 8 January. REPORT.AZ/ "At the moment, changes in the visa regime with Azerbaijan is not expected."

Report informs, a statement released by the Turkish Embassy to Azerbaijan says.

The statement declares that, information reportedly about the applying of visa regime between Turkey and Azerbaijan doesn't correspond to reality: "Our countries are now don't consider to change the visa regime. Azerbaijani citizens arriving in Turkey as tourists, can stay in the country without a visa for 30 days."

Notably, a day before the Turkish media reported that Turkey introduces visa regime with 89 countries, including Azerbaijan from June 1, 2016.