Turkish Defense Minister: Occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be liberated

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno Karabakh is the territory of Azerbaijan and it must be liberated from occupation”.

Report informs, Ministers of National Defence of Turkey Nurettin Canikli has said in Baku.

"Sooner or later these lands will be liberated", - he said.

"Our cooperation with Azerbaijan in the military sphere is at the highest level. We act as if we are one. The power of Azerbaijan is the power of Turkey, and vice versa. We are facing problems in the purchase of weapons from abroad. Therefore, we need to make efforts in the field of the military industry to produce our own weapons, " - Turkish Minister of National Defense said.