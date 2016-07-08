 Top
    Turkish Ambassador will leave Azerbaijan in September

    İsmail Alper Coşkun will continue to work at Turkish MFA

    Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan İsmail Alper Coşkun, who is to complete his diplomatic activitywill leave Azerbaijan in September.

    Report was told at the embassy, the diplomat will continue his career at Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Notably, I.A.Coşkun has begun diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan in September 2012 substituting Hulusi Kılıç.

    Erkan Özoral, former deputy of Hulusi Kılıç has been appointed to the post of new ambassador of Turkey to Azerbaijan. 

