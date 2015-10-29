Turkish Ambassador: We closely watch Russian military actions in Syria

Baku. 29 October. REPORT.AZ/ "We are closely watching the Russian military actions in Syria."

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismayil Alper Coskun told journalists, commenting on the Russian operations in Syria.

The ambassador said that Turkey considers Russia as a key partner in the region: "But it does not mean that we consider acceptable any of Russia's actions in Syria. This country's actions do not help resolve the problem in this country. If you look at the operations Russian, you can see, that instead of having to fight "Islamic state", Russian affects the position of moderate opposition, thereby strengthening the position of Bashar Assad regime."

I.A.Coskun added that Russia's actions in Syria do not pose a danger to Turkey.