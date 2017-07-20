Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan meets with reporters

© Report.az

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral has met with reporters.

Report informs, the Ambassador was informed about the impresisons of the media representatives who visited Ankara from July 11-17.

The journalists expressed satisfaction with the program of the visit.

Ambassador Erkan Ozoral thanked the media representatives. He said that Azerbaijan's power was Turkey's power: "Azerbaijan has always supported Turkey. Azerbaijan's problem is Turkey's problem."

He highlighted that the coup attempted on July 15, 2016 in Turkey was not aimed against the Justice and Development Party (AKP), it was aimed against the Turkish people and government.

At the end of the meeting, Turkish Ambassador posed for a joint photo with journalists.

Notably, from July 11-17, more than 350 foreign media representatives have visited Turkey on the occasion of the first anniversary of the attempted coup on July 15, 2016.