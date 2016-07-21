 Top
    Turkish Ambassador: "I would like to thank the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev"

    Turkish democracy has won in this process

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ "As in every case, Azerbaijan stood by Turkey in July 15 events, supported our country. Therefore, I would like to thank the people ofAzerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev."

    Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun said at a press conference.

    He said that the democracy is wakeful in the Republic of Turkey, there can be no doubt: "You have witnessed how the people reacted to the actions of the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ). People went on the streets, the political parties also demonstrated support to the state. I would like to say first of all to Azerbaijan, as well other friends of Turkey that they should take easy. Turkish democracy has won in this process.”

