Turkish Ambassador: "I would like to thank the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev"

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ "As in every case, Azerbaijan stood by Turkey in July 15 events, supported our country. Therefore, I would like to thank the people ofAzerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev."
Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun said at a press conference.
He said that the democracy is wakeful in the Republic of Turkey, there can be no doubt: "You have witnessed how the people reacted to the actions of the Gülenist Terror Organization (FETÖ). People went on the streets, the political parties also demonstrated support to the state. I would like to say first of all to Azerbaijan, as well other friends of Turkey that they should take easy. Turkish democracy has won in this process.”
İlkin PirəliNews Author
Share in Facebook