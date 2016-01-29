Turkish Ambassador: 'Regional projects faced with various obstacles from time to time'

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'Despite some delay in Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway construction, works to be completed by the end of this year.'

Report informs, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coskun told Azerbaijani media representatives.

According to the ambassador, TANAP project will be completed in 2018. He noted that various obstacles have been created from time to time for execution of regional projects as TANAP and Baku-Tbilisi-Kars.

The ambassador emphasized that Turkey wants solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as Azerbaijan does. He stated that his country is ready to provide all diplomatic support for elimination of Armenian occupation and solution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Turkish diplomat said that Azerbaijan and Turkey are an island of stability in the region. Ismail Alper Coskun said that they will support Azerbaijan in the field of defense.

The ambassador said that they attentively follow statements of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and looking for ways to give benefit on the issues put forward.

Ismail Alper Coskun said that preparatory works for Turkey-Azerbaijan High-Level Cooperation Council Baku meeting are in progress.