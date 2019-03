Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Turkish embassy has hosted an event dated to the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs.

Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral said that February 26 cannot be forgotten.

"History has both good and bad days. We need to draw conclusions from these lessons and prevent their repetition. And we must not forget February 26," the Turkish diplomat said.