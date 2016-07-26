Turkish Ambassador comments on information regarding opening of borders with Armenia

'We are trying to explain to the world that we support Azerbaijan no matter what happens'

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ismail Alper Coşkun has commented on the information regarding opening of Turkish-Armenian borders.

Report informs, ambassador Ismail Alper Coşkun stated that Azerbaijan's sensitivity on this issue is understandable: 'On the other hand, I would like to inform you about one more important issue. It is obvious that the people, who actualize this issue, want to damage Turkish-Azerbaijani relations and Azerbaijan's confidence in Turkey'.

According to him, people facing with such issues shouldn't react immediately: 'Regular information by Turkish Republic should be paid attention. Our message is quite clear. In our point of view, no possibility available for complete normalization in the region while Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions continue to remain under the occupation. Taking opening of borders as one of the factors of normalization, the issue should be approached comprehensively.

As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said we support Azerbaijan's decision in this regard. Turkey stands ready to fulfill its responsibilities for the peaceful return of these territories to Azerbaijan. We support truth together with Azerbaijan. The issue is not simply brotherhood. We are trying to explain to the world that we support Azerbaijan no matter what happens. International law also supports us in this issue. Regarding this issue, firstly, we will try to ensure resolution of safety issue together with Azerbaijan. If it's possible, we can truly talk about normalization in the region'.