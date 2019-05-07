Turkish ambassador comments on cancellation of Istanbul mayoral vote result - EXCLUSIVE

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/56f0a2e18ae97047ac3d811792b47da9/c78b6c34-d3b2-4a97-adb4-36e5ca9ed988_292.jpg

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral has commented on the cancellation of the Istanbul mayoral vote result.

The diplomat told Report that the Supreme Election Council (YSK) has considered the protests related to the elections and has decided to annul the results.

"After considering some of the appeals, the YSK decided to annul the election results. Of course, the entire process is fully transparent. New elections will be held and the Turkish people will vote for their candidate. It is our desire to hold elections objectively. We respect the decision of the Supreme Election Council," Ozoral said.

Notably, Turkey's Supreme Election Council (YSK) has ruled for a re-run of local elections in Istanbul. The renewed election will be held on June 23.