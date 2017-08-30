 Top
    Close photo mode

    Turkish ambassador and embassy staff visit monument to Turkish soldiers-martyrs in Baku

    Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral laid a wreath at monument
    © Report.az

    Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of the national holiday of Turkey - Victory Day, the Ambassador of the country to Azerbaijan Erkan Özoral and the embassy staff visited the monument to the Turkish soldiers-martyrs.

    Report informs, at first the Azerbaijani and Turkish national anthems were played, then, ambassador E. Özoral laid a wreath at monument.

    Speaking, Turkish ambassador said that today Turkey proudly celebrates the victory, which has become a testament to the fact that the Turks have always been determined to protect their independence and identity.

    Notably, the diplomat has also laid a wreath at the memorial Eternal Flame on the Alley of Martyrs.  

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi