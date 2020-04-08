Turkic Council heads to discuss coronavirus online

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/7bf7466f29e2e81c5ae6aaa707db3784/95accd2b-ae38-4a1d-9d25-6ac90b9414ca_292.jpg

The leaders of the countries that are members of the Council of Turkic-speaking States (CCTS, "Turkic Council") will soon discuss joint actions against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus online, Report says, citing Uzbek media .

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Nematov, today any state in the world, regardless of its potential and capabilities, is in a difficult situation because of pandemic.

However, he added, such a situation has not affected the plans of Uzbekistan chairing the CIS for the first time.

"We are working in online mode, carry out some activities online. If everything will be peaceful and calm, then at the meeting scheduled on October 26, the leaders of the CIS member countries will sign 11 documents".