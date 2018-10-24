Trump's Advisor: Azerbaijan plays active role in international energy markets

© Report

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The United States highly appreciates the role of Azerbaijan as an alternative supplier of energy resources, National Security Advisor of the United States John Bolton said. Report informs that he said this issue was widely discussed at a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan: “We discussed the issue of Azerbaijan’s participation in international energy markets. The Southern Gas Corridor project is of particular importance. For us it is of great importance that Azerbaijan remains active in this sphere."