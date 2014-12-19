Treaty on activities of Azerbaijan's and Georgia's border representatives prepared

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the European Union (EU) and the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan are going to hold different training courses for employees of the relevant government bodies of two countries under the joint project “Better coordination of protection of the land border between Georgia and Azerbaijan”.

Report was told by UN office in Baku, the training courses will be carried out in accordance with the objectives of the major components of the project.

Taking into consideration that one of the project components is to create and implement a coordinated action to strengthen the protection of the border between Azerbaijan and Georgia, the first training on “Preparation of the treaty on cooperation between officials of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia” was held on December 18-19 in Baku.

The international experience on development of bilateral and multilateral agreements on border cooperation, as well as, the effectiveness and enforcement mechanism of these agreements were discussed during the training course.

The event was held by International experts of the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD). The representatives of the relevant state institutions of Azerbaijan attended the event.