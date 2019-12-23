Ambassador: Over 10 years, trade between Azerbaijan and the EU increased by 28%

© Report/ Firi Salim https://report.az/storage/news/f9266c23f8dfc43961446e93422cea7b/11b8435d-d377-4296-ac60-fb83cb35bf05_292.jpg

The Eastern Partnership program is among the security strategies, the head of the EU delegation to Azerbaijan, Kestutis Jankauskas said.

Report informs that Jankauskas spoke at an event dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership at the Polish Embassy in Baku.

According to him, the EU believes it is impossible to ensure security until the problems of its neighbors are solved.

"The EU has global interests. The Eastern Partnership has allowed us to focus our interests eastward," he said.

The ambassador also emphasized that the countries participating in the program represent particular importance for the EU as part of this program.

"The six countries together are the EU's 10th largest trading partner. In particular, within a decade, trade between Azerbaijan and the EU has grown by 28 percent. In 2014-2018, the EU allocated EUR 76 million for cooperation with Azerbaijan. These funds are aimed at developing education, business, the legal system, and other spheres," Jankauskas said.