Today Russian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers to hold talks in Moscow

Baku. 25 may. REPORT.AZ/ The foreign ministers of Russia and Azerbaijan, Sergey Lavrov and Elmar Mamedyarov, will discuss strengthening bilateral relations as well as settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in Moscow on Monday.

Report informs citing Itar-Tass, Mamedyarov is in Russia on an official visit on May 24-26. The agenda of his stay in Russia also includes meetings with Sergey Naryshkin, the speaker of the State Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

The two top diplomats will discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, the key aspects of the regional and international agenda, including the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.