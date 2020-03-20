US embassy to Azerbaijan congratulates country with Novruz

U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Earl Litzenberger congratulated the people of Azerbaijan via a video message on the Novruz holiday, Report informs.

"Today, Azerbaijan celebrates one of its most cherished holidays - Novruz Bayram. Novruz is a holiday when people unite to welcome the coming spring," embassy's message on Facebook page states.

Ambassador Litzenberger wished everyone Happy Novruz: "It is likely that no other holiday is more important for Azerbaijan than Novruz, which symbolizes the end of the old year and the beginning of a new year. This year many people will celebrate this holiday differently due to the threat of COVID-19 proliferation. We hope that this Novruz will bring peace, prosperity, and especially health to all of us".