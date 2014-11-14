​The Venice Commission comments on the cancellation of the visit to Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The visit of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe to Azerbaijan was canceled due to technical reasons, Report informs citing the press service of the Venice Commission.

According to the press service, despite the cancellation of the visit, a draft opinion on the law on NGOs in Azerbaijan, as it was scheduled is going to be submitted to the Venice Commission for adoption at its next plenary session in December.

The delegation of the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe planned to visit Azerbaijan on November 13 and 14 in order to prepare an opinion on the law on non-governmental organizations in Azerbaijan, which has recently been amended.