United Nations Special Rapporteur arrived in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations Special Rapporteur, Michel Forst has arrived in Azerbaijan. From 14 to 22 September 2016 in an official mission he will probe the situation of human rights defenders in the country.

Report informs referring to the UN Radio, in Baku the independent expert mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to review the promotion and protection of human rights defenders in the world, will gather first-hand information on challenges facing the civil society in Azerbaijan and explore ways to widen democratic space.

He arrived in the country at the invitation of the Government of Azerbaijan.

During his visit, the Special Rapporteur will meet with state officials, members of the judiciary, human rights defenders as well as representatives of civil society and the diplomatic community.

The Special Rapporteur’s final report will be presented in March 2017 to the Human Rights.