​The UN plans to prevent conflicts more effectively

Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ UN Security Council confirmed their determination to use all means, in order to prevent conflicts "promptly and effectively". Report informs, this was stated in the UN Security Council resolution adopted unanimously on August 21.

Speaking at a meeting of the Council, dedicated to conflict prevention, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said, that multiple crises in Gaza, Syria, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and Ukraine showed how much the essence of modern conflicts had changed and how complicated they had become.

UN Secretary-General added that the most important task today is to learn to reach consensus in the Security Council as early as possible and to take joint action.

Members of the Council, in turn, in their resolution declared their readiness to enhance the effectiveness of a "prevention of armed conflicts, their escalation or spread when they occur, and their renewal after their termination." They stressed the importance of recognition the first signs of impending conflict.

According to members of the Council, a comprehensive strategy of conflict prevention should include such items as early warning, mediation, preventive deployment, peacekeeping, disarmament and post-conflict peace-building.

At the same time, according to the UN Secretary-General, even the modest steps taken by the Organization can make a big difference if they are backed by a united position of the Security Council in favor of early intervention. "Millions of people around the world hope and expect the decisive action of the only one global body charged with the responsibility to maintain international peace and security", Ban Ki-moon said.