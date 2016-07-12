Baku hosts meeting of Azerbaijani and Russian Foreign Ministers - UPDATED

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister after meeting told reporters that relations between the two countries are of strategic nature. According to him, during the meeting the sides agreed to hold the next meeting of Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, discussed transport corridor "North-South". E.Mammadyarov said that in August Baku will host a meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, where the draft will be discussed.

Mammadyarov also noted a good level of humanitarian ties between the two countries, recalling that in Azerbaijan there are branches of Russian universities, the country hosts a variety of cultural events.

S.Lavrov, in turn, stressed the high level of bilateral relations and noted an active political dialogue.





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov, who is on a working visit to Baku.

Report informs, during the meeting the ministers discussed the current level of Azerbaijani-Russian relations and prospects for strengthening them.

They also paid special attention to the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and results of meetings between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Vienna and St. Petersburg.