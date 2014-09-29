The meeting of presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran took place

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ Today the meeting took place between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani, on a working visit to Astrakhan. Report informs, at the meeting it was stressed that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Iran are developing successfully in various fields. It was noted that the high-level meetings help to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.The dialogue also included exchanged views on issues related to the prospects of cooperation in the field of politics, economy, energy, transportation and other areas.