The EU will issue a mandate to start talks on a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan in October

Baku. 23 June. REPORT.AZ/ In October of this year the EU is expected to issue a mandate to start talks on a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan in October.

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister Mahmud Mammadguliyev said at the international conference on Mobility Partnership.

He recalled that the EU summit in Riga last year has submitted a draft agreement on strategic cooperation with Azerbaijan. M.Mammadguliyev said that the signing of this agreement will further enhance the level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EU.

The deputy minister also said that in the second half of the year, the EU will hold meeting of the Subcommittee on Azerbaijan.

"We also plan to continue negotiations on an agreement with the EU in the field of aviation", he added.