EU Council in Brussels to discuss preparations for Eastern Partnership summit

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Preparatory debates on the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in November will be held today at a meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

Report informs referring to Interfax, a high-ranking European official in Brussels told reporters.

“A kind of preparatory debate for the summit will be held today”, EU official told.

He noted that the next meeting of the foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership countries will take place on June 19 in Luxembourg, and Eastern Partnership summit will be held on November 24 in Brussels.

According to the source, today's discussions "will be a timely opportunity for ministers to emphasize our commitment to developing bilateral and multilateral relations with the six countries of the Eastern Partnership (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus) and this is also an excellent opportunity to sum up progress on all priority projects".

Answering questions of reporters, he said that the EU Council will not have special accents on individual countries of the program, but ministers may raise special questions on them.