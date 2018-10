Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be on his official visit to Azerbaijan on July 11 and 12.

Report informs, it was stated by the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova at the briefing.

Earlier it was expected that Lavrov would arrive in Baku from Yerevan after the meeting of foreign ministers of the CSTO countries on July 5.

The talks will mainly discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.