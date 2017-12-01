The 7th Ministerial Conference of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process starts in Baku

Baku. 1 December. REPORT.AZ/ The Seventh Ministerial Conference entitled “Security and cooperation in the name of strong Asia” in the framework of Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process starts in Baku.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani are attending the opening ceremony.

“Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process is an important regional platform for political dialogue and intensive regional cooperation in order to facilitate stability, peace and prosperity in Asia and broaden the ties of Afghanistan with all region.

The ministers of foreign affairs of Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, Iran, deputy foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, special representatives of Russia and China in Afghanistan, delegations from United Arabic Emirates and Saudi Arabia, special representatives of the UN Secretary General for Afghanistan and Central Asia are taking part in the event.

The conference brings together more than 250 delegates. Over 100 local and international journalists have been accredited to cover the Seventh Ministerial Conference of the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process.