Baku. 21 December.REPORT.AZ/ 'I am very pleased to visit Azerbaijan. Because I have come to my homeland. There is famous saying between the two countries: 'One nation, two states'.

Report informs, Ismail Kahraman, Speaker of Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) told reporters.

'This visit will have positive impact on relations between two countries', TGNA Speaker said: 'I'm sure of it.'