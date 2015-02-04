​Term of office of the second PACE co-rapporteur on Azerbaijan expires in summer

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ The term of office of the second co-rapporteur of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) on Azerbaijan Pedro Agramunt expires on June 24, 2015, Report informs citing the press service of PACE.

It is expected that the appointment of a new co-rapporteur on Azerbaijan will be held during the PACE summer session, which is scheduled to be held on June from 22 to 26 in Strasbourg.

Earlier, during the PACE winter session in January, Polish MP Tadeusz Iwiński was elected as co-rapporteur of the PACE Monitoring Committee on Azerbaijan. He succeeded Joseph Debono Grech (Malta).