​Tbilisi hosts meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian FMs - PHOTOS

Tbilisi. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ The 5th meeting of foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia has just opened in Tbilisi.

Report informs, the meeting of Foreign Ministers Elmar Mammadyarov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Mikheil Janelidze will discuss prospects of cooperation in trilateral format in the economic and transport fields, as well situation in the region.

Tbilisi Declaration will be signed after the meeting.

Ministers are also to analize the Georgian section of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. At this stage the work is almost completed and testing has been successfully implemented in 2015.

The first trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey took place on June 8, 2012. Georgia hosts the trilateral meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the three countries for the second time.