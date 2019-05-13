Tbilisi hosts 6th South Caucasus Security Forum

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/90e75739aa107dba568e57e57b207098/6583725b-84ae-4364-84db-9b7d791334a9_292.jpg

The 6th South Caucasus Security Forum has kicked off in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.

Georgian Bureau of Report News Agency informs that the event was organized by Stratpol International Research Center, Rondeli Foundation and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung Foundation.

The forum began with a session dedicated to security issues in the Black Sea region. The session will focus on NATO's security initiatives in the Black Sea, Alliance's policy on Georgia and Ukraine, and issues regarding Georgia's NATO integration.

The event will continue with a session entitled 'Unresolved conflicts of Georgia'. The next session will be dedicated to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The session will also consider the impact of change of power in Armenia on the peace process, establishment of confidence between the conflicting sides, the role of foreign actors in the process and other aspects.

Georgian state officials, experts and researchers from Europe, US, Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, Armenia and other countries attend the regional forum. Representatives of the diplomatic corps also participated in the event.