Swiss ambassador discusses perspectives of cooperation with the region

On 12 September, the Swiss Ambassador Muriel Peneveyre visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (NAR), where she had meetings with the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov, as well as with the Ministers of Finance and of Economy of NAR. They discussed the current relations between Switzerland and Nakhchivan and the perspectives for their development, Report informs citing the press service of the Swiss embassy.

Ambassador Peneveyre and her delegation also visited the production sites of companies active in the automobile, mineral water and furniture sectors, as well as the Duzdag salt caves.

The relations between Switzerland and NAR are longstanding and broad. A successful example of technical cooperation is the rehabilitation of 125 "khahriz" between 2001 to 2011, financed by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC). "Khahriz" is a traditional water system providing drinking and irrigation water without using electricity.