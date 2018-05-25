Swedish analyst: Every year Azerbaijan strengthens its independence

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ / "Every year Azerbaijan strengthens its independence".

Report informs, Swedish scientist on policy and security issues of Eurasia, analyst Svante Cornel said at the international conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the ADR .

According to him, today the world has a very difficult geopolitical situation.

"There is still a threat for loss of independence as a result of aggression as it was in the early 20th century. But in every year of its independence, Azerbaijan protects and strengthens its statehood and independence," he said.

According to the American Professor Michael Reynolds, Azerbaijan Democratic Republic predetermined the priorities for existence of state: "Even then the founders of the ADR embarked on the path of a democratic Republic with a multi-party Parliament and today modern Azerbaijan continues this work."

He noted that at that time Azerbaijan had a great political and cultural influence on the whole region.