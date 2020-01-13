Supreme Rada member hails relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine as 'flawless'

"Ordinary citizens and authorities in Ukraine have a high opinion about Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis. We are always interested in Azerbaijan as a partner and a friendly country. I think that the resonance created by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Azerbaijan at the end of last year testifies to this," member of the Ukrainian Supreme Rada (Parliament) from the ruling party Dmytro Razumkov told Report's European bureau.

He noted that Azerbaijan and Ukraine enjoy flawless political and economic relations. "Such relations create the basis for joint implementation of new projects and increase of the trade turnover. Today Azerbaijani company SOCAR has an extensive presence in Ukraine. We can develop and include adjoining areas as well. Our energy demand is progressing and I think SOCAR's activities are more attractive in this regard."

The MP said the two countries and two peoples share common historical factors and are facing similar problems in modern times. He added that this factor makes them even closer. "Azerbaijan's territorial integrity has been violated for nearly 30 years now, as in the case with Ukraine. We can come up together and speak on this issue internationally," the MP said.