Supreme Court: Baku Arbitration Centre to contribute to strengthening rule of law

The Baku Arbitration Centre will contribute to strengthening the rule of law in Azerbaijan, Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, said at the international event dedicated to the inauguration of the centre.

According to Report, Karimov mentioned that the Baku Arbitration Centre, with its professional staff and operations aligned with international standards, reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to fair and transparent dispute resolution:

"This center will help build trust in arbitration and reinforce the rule of law in Azerbaijan. As local arbitration develops, new learning opportunities will emerge for lawyers, judges, and arbitrators. Training enhances understanding and fosters a transparent, predictable, and arbitration-oriented legal culture."

The chairman added that as Azerbaijan becomes a regional hub for trade and investment, cooperation between courts and arbitration will grow increasingly important:

"Such collaboration ensures that justice builds trust, and that trust drives sustainable development. Strengthening arbitration through judicial leadership and institutional cooperation is not merely a technical reform-it is a vision for the future of justice. It invites judges, arbitrators, and decision-makers to work together based on mutual respect, professionalism, and shared values."