Steinmeier presents program of German presidency at the OSCE

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Today Germany Foreign Minister, Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, the Programme of the Germany presidency of the OSCE in 2016.

Report informs, according to him, the main principles of the forthcoming presidency will be -dialog, trust and security.

During his speech, the minister also drew attention to the importance of supporting media freedom, minority rights, praised the work of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) on election monitoring.

Steinmeier noted that, over the last 1.5 years in European security has been lost a lot of confidence: "There is no military solution, only a political solution to the crisis in Ukraine", he said.

"The attempt to change European borders unilaterally is unacceptable and cannot occur among States in a security community", said the head of the German Foreign Ministry.

He said that, all participating states must demonstrate clear political will to co-operate with OSCE reliably and in spirit of trust: "It's necessary to solve the crisis using the existing format of the OSCE", said Steinmeier.

Currently, Chairman of the OSCE is Serbia, in 2016 will pass to Germany, and in 2017 the presidency will go to Austria.