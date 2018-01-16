 Top
    State Duma to host exhibition dedicated to 25th anniversary of establishment of Azerbaijan-Russian diplomatic relations

    The event will be opened by Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ The exhibition of Azerbaijani artists will be displayed at the Russian State Duma on February 7.

    The Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs referring to diplomatic sources, the exhibition will be dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia. The event will be opened by Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

    The government members, lawmakers of Milli Majlis have been invited to the ceremony.

