State Duma chairman: Azerbaijan important strategic partner of Russia

Moscow. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ The chairmen of the Azerbaijani and Russian Parliaments, Ogtay Asadov and Vyacheslav Volodin have met in Moscow, the Russian bureau of Report News Agency informs.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan, as well as development of inter-parliamentary ties.

In particular, the Russian speaker called Azerbaijan an important strategic partner of Russia.

According to him, this meeting will give a new impetus to the relations between the two countries.

"Principles of good-neighborliness and mutual respect lie at the heart of Russian-Azerbaijani dialogue. Our partnership meets the interests of both states”, Volodin said noting the importance of coordinating joint efforts at international venues.

Chairman of the Russian State Duma emphasized that the strengthening of bilateral cooperation is facilitated at the level of heads of states.

"The relations of our presidents are key to the successful development of Russia and Azerbaijan”, he added.