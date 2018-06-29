State Department representative: US is grateful to Azerbaijan for its role in peace process in Afghanistan

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ / US Government is grateful to Azerbaijan for participating in any processes related to the peace process in Afghanistan.

Report informs, this was stated by first Deputy Assistant Secretary of US for South and Central Asia, Alice Wells.

She noted that Azerbaijan is a very important player in this issue, due to its geographical location.

"Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in Afghanistan is one of the main components of relations between the two countries," she noted.

Notably, E. Wells arrived in Baku to participate in the meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) on Afghanistan.