St Petersburg police search for people involved in anti-Azerbaijan provocation

Moscow. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Consulate General of Azerbaijan to Saint Petersburg in cooperation with law enforcements immediately prevents anti-Azerbaijan acts.

Azerbaijan's Consul General in Saint Petersburg Sultan Gasimov told the Russian bureau of Report News Agency.

On November 6, unknown people installed a banner that read “Freedom to Talishistan” along with flags of Russia and Iran on the railroad bridge in Frunzensky district, St Petersburg.

The Azerbaijanis living in St Petersburg reacted to it and complained to Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Russia.

“As soon as information was received we applied to main police department of the city. They took prompt actions and downed the banner. Currently, people involved in placing the banner are being identified,” said Gasimov.