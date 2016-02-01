​Dragan Filipovic: Facing migration problem, Azerbaijan responded these challenges at a high-level

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today Europe is facing a very serious migration crisis.

Report informs, it was stated by the special representative of the secretary general of the Council of Europe in Azerbaijan, Dragan Filipovic, at the presentation of "Handbook of European legislation on asylum, immigration and borders", translated into Azerbaijani language.

"Azerbaijan has faced the migration problem in recent years. And Azerbaijani government responded these challenges at a high-level," - said D. Filipovic.

Filipovic stressed that the Council of Europe had successfully cooperated with Azerbaijan. She expressed confidence that the benefits presented today would be of great assistance to institutions working in the relevant field.