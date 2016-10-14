Special Assistant to PM: Azerbaijan and Pakistan show solidarity on Kashmir and Karabakh issues

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Pakistan and Azerbaijan can benefit from great investment opportunities through mutual cooperation."

Report informs citing the Pakistani media, Special Assistant Syed Tariq Fatemi said during the visit of Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to Baku.

He said that Pakistan is interested in strengthening relations with Azerbaijan.

Special Assistant also stressed that Azerbaijan and Pakistan demonstrate solidarity on the issues of Kashmir and Karabakh.