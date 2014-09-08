Speakers of CoE Parliaments to participate at conference in Oslo

Baku. 8 September. REPORT. AZ/ The chairmen of the parliaments of the Council of Europe will meet on September 11-12 in Oslo at the conference, which is organized by the Norwegian Parliament and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). Report informs, the speakers of 47 member countries of the organization, as well as a number of observers at the biennial meeting of the year will discuss actual issues such as fundamental constitutional rights and freedoms, democracy, sovereignty and security in Europe.

Conference will be opened by the head of the Norwegian Parliament Olemik Tommessen, PACE chair Anne Brasseur, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland and the Norwegian Minister of the European Economic Area and the European Union Affairs Vidar Helgesen.

The head of the Italian Chamber of Deputies - Laura Boldrini, the head of Danish Folketing - Mogens Likketoft, the chair of Parliament of Georgia - David Usupashvili and the head of Dutch Senate - Anki Brёkers-Knoll, as well as the first deputy chairman of the Venice Commission Jan Helgesen will address the conference.

Forty five Secretaries-General of parliaments and assemblies will attend the conference.

The first such conference was held in 1975, and since then every two years, alternately is held in Strasbourg and in the capital of one of the member countries of the Council of Europe.